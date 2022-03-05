Robertson's hat trick leads Stars to 4-3 OT win over Jets

Dallas Stars' Jacob Peterson (40), Jason Robertson (21) and Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate Robertson's goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Helle... Dallas Stars' Jacob Peterson (40), Jason Robertson (21) and Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate Robertson's goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jason Robertson scored his third goal of the game with 30 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Denis Gurianov scored the tying goal late in the third period for the Stars, and Braden Holtby made 39 saves.

Paul Stastny had two goals for the Jets, Kyle Connor also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots.

With the Jets leading 3-2, Gurianov’s screened shot from the point beat Hellebuyck with 4:32 left in the third period to tie it. Jamie Benn and Ryan Suter assisted.

Stastny had given the Jets the lead at 12:19 of the third when he converted a pass from behind the net from Blake Wheeler.

Winnipeg tied the game at 2 early in the third when Connor pounced on Evgeny Svechnikov's rebound and got the puck past Holtby off a Dallas defenseman at the 1:21 mark. Pierre-Luc Dubois also assisted.

That came after the Stars had taken a 2-1 lead into the third period. After Nikolaj Ehlers fell inside the Dallas blue line, the Stars had a 2-on-1. Robertson converted that with a backhand shot after taking a pass from Thomas Harley at 19:09 of the second.

The Stars opened the scoring at the 5:23 mark of the first period. Robertson took a pass from Suter at the point, then completely deked Hellebuyck to the ice and slid a backhand into the empty net.

Stastny tied it at 1 on a second-period power play. He converted a pretty pass from Andrew Copp with Stars forward Riley Tufte off for slashing at 13:23. Ehlers also assisted.

NOTES: Ehlers returned after missing 19 games with a torn MCL. ... Jets D Nathan Beaulieu hobbled off the ice late in the first period after a collision.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Minnesota on Sunday in the second of a three-game trip.

Jets: Host the New York Rangers on Sunday in the third of a four-game homestand.