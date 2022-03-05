Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm

Authorities working to capture 2 reptiles hiding in water-filled paddy

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/05 11:33
Locals in Puli, Nantou County report seeing caimans in a water bamboo farm. (Facebook, Hsiao Ta-hsiung photo)

Locals in Puli, Nantou County report seeing caimans in a water bamboo farm. (Facebook, Hsiao Ta-hsiung photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a farmer in Puli Township, Nantou County reported seeing a caiman in his water bamboo paddy, the local fire department contacted a reptile rescue team to help capture the animal.

On Friday (March 4), a Facebook user named Hsiao Ta-hsiung (蕭大雄) shared a photo of a caiman, saying his mother saw the animal resting at a water bamboo farm. Liberty Times reported that a farmer surnamed Huang (黃) had discovered the caiman in his farm a few days ago and reported the incident to the local fire department.

Huang told Liberty Times that he had originally mistaken the caiman as a lizard as it was small. Though he was shocked to find out later that it was a caiman, he said the reptile was not aggressive and “behaved well” by staying on the same spot, speculating that it may be an abandoned pet.

As local firefighters had no training in handling caimans, the fire department contacted the “Reptilian Animal Rescue and Hospitalization” Facebook page, which sent members with experience to help capture the animal. ETToday reported that though Huang insisted there was only one very small caiman in the paddy, rescuers said there were in fact two spectacled caimans at the farm, measuring between 100-150 centimeters in length.

As of Saturday morning (March 5) at 9:40 a.m., rescuers had yet to find the caimans, according to the “Reptilian Animal Rescue and Hospitalization” Facebook page. It reported that as the paddy was filled with knee-deep water and over two meters lower than surrounding road surfaces, the caimans were unlikely to climb out and roam.

The page opted to not publicly disclose details of the location and urged members of the public who knew of the farm to not visit. It also called for pet owners not to abandon animals that are non-native to Taiwan and contact government entities or animal groups instead.

Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm
Animal rescuers worked overnight in an attempt to find the caimans. (Facebook, Reptilian Animal Rescue and Hospitalization photo)
caiman
reptile
Nantou County
farm
water bamboo
animal rescue

RELATED ARTICLES

Ghost playground in Taiwan's Nantou poised to reopen to public
Ghost playground in Taiwan's Nantou poised to reopen to public
2022/03/03 20:09
Taiwan bans battery cages on duck farms in world first
Taiwan bans battery cages on duck farms in world first
2022/02/16 11:00
Bus tickets to view cherry blossoms in central Taiwan still available
Bus tickets to view cherry blossoms in central Taiwan still available
2022/02/10 16:13
Central Taiwan's Ruilong Waterfall to reopen Jan. 26 with elevated trail
Central Taiwan's Ruilong Waterfall to reopen Jan. 26 with elevated trail
2022/01/14 11:08
House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
2022/01/09 20:08

Updated : 2022-03-05 11:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
"