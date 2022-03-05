Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a farmer in Puli Township, Nantou County reported seeing a caiman in his water bamboo paddy, the local fire department contacted a reptile rescue team to help capture the animal.

On Friday (March 4), a Facebook user named Hsiao Ta-hsiung (蕭大雄) shared a photo of a caiman, saying his mother saw the animal resting at a water bamboo farm. Liberty Times reported that a farmer surnamed Huang (黃) had discovered the caiman in his farm a few days ago and reported the incident to the local fire department.

Huang told Liberty Times that he had originally mistaken the caiman as a lizard as it was small. Though he was shocked to find out later that it was a caiman, he said the reptile was not aggressive and “behaved well” by staying on the same spot, speculating that it may be an abandoned pet.

As local firefighters had no training in handling caimans, the fire department contacted the “Reptilian Animal Rescue and Hospitalization” Facebook page, which sent members with experience to help capture the animal. ETToday reported that though Huang insisted there was only one very small caiman in the paddy, rescuers said there were in fact two spectacled caimans at the farm, measuring between 100-150 centimeters in length.

As of Saturday morning (March 5) at 9:40 a.m., rescuers had yet to find the caimans, according to the “Reptilian Animal Rescue and Hospitalization” Facebook page. It reported that as the paddy was filled with knee-deep water and over two meters lower than surrounding road surfaces, the caimans were unlikely to climb out and roam.

The page opted to not publicly disclose details of the location and urged members of the public who knew of the farm to not visit. It also called for pet owners not to abandon animals that are non-native to Taiwan and contact government entities or animal groups instead.



Animal rescuers worked overnight in an attempt to find the caimans. (Facebook, Reptilian Animal Rescue and Hospitalization photo)