Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Adaway lifts Saint Bonaventure over Richmond 72-65

By Associated Press
2022/03/05 10:16
Adaway lifts Saint Bonaventure over Richmond 72-65

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway had 21 points as Saint Bonaventure got past Richmond 72-65 on Friday night.

Osun Osunniyi had 16 points for Saint Bonaventure (20-8, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Kyle Lofton added 15 points. Jaren Holmes had 13 points.

Tyler Burton had 21 points for the Spiders (19-12, 10-8). Grant Golden added 11 points. Nathan Cayo had 11 points.

The Bonnies evened the season series against the Spiders. Richmond defeated Saint Bonaventure 71-61 on Feb. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-05 11:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
"