Polish government accepts Taiwan's donation to Ukrainian refugees

27 tons of medical supply donated by Taiwan to Ukrainians arrive in Warsaw, Poland. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s donation of medical supplies has arrived in Poland, where it was accepted by the country’s Governmental Strategic Reserves Agency (RARS) on behalf of Ukrainians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release that the donation, shipped on Monday (Feb. 28), was made in the spirit of “Taiwan Can Help.” Bob Chen (陳龍錦), Taiwan’s Representative in Poland, presented the donation to Polish representatives on Friday (March 4), who will help transfer the supplies to Ukrainians.

As a member of the international community’s democratic alliance, Taiwan is working and will continue to work with countries that share similar beliefs to help Ukrainians rebuild, per MOFA. The Taiwanese government has combined its efforts with the public’s kindness to help Ukrainians overcome hardships.

According to an earlier report, after MOFA set up a Ukrainian refugee fund through the Relieve Disaster Foundation, the Taiwanese donated NT$102.9 million (US$3.66 million) in less than 48 hours. On Saturday (March 5), the Relieve Disaster Foundation reported that it had received an additional NT$100 million within a day.

The foundation said it will continue to accept donations through April 1. Those who wish to donate may do so online through https://wabay.tw/projects/twuk, or via ATM or bank transfers to the following account:

Account name: Relieve Disaster Foundation (財團法人賑災基金會)

Bank name: Land Bank of Taiwan (005) (土地銀行 長春分行)

Account number: 102-005-124-619

Updates on donation details can be found on the foundation’s website at https://www.rel.org.tw/Page?itemid=46&mid=102