AP PHOTOS: Day 9, more Ukrainians flee as Russia presses on

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/05 08:06
A machine-gunned bus where several people died in an ambush is photographed days after in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/...
Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Frid...
A man stands next to a wrapped sculpture in Lviv's downtown, western Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. Some of the monuments in Lviv are partially cover...
Militia men carry the coffin with the body of Volodymyr Nezhenets, 54, during his funeral in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Pho...
A woman holds her daughter as they try to get on a train at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Friday, March 4. 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A house is on fire following shelling on the town of Irpin, west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
People leave the town of Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
People gather around Italian pianist Davide Mortarelli who is performing for the refugees fleeing war in Ukraine at the border crossing Medyka, Poland...
A Ukrainian soldier tries to disperse the crowd as they push to enter a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Friday, March 4. 2022. (AP Photo/E...
A woman has breakfast inside a cafe in Lviv's downtown, western Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A child's breath fogs plastic sheets in a triage tent where people who fled Ukraine wait after crossing the border in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March ...
A photo of Volodymyr Nezhenets, 54, is placed on his graveyard during his funeral in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. A small group o...
Ukrainians receive CPR and first aid training at a cinema in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Russia's war ...
Oksana his hugged by her soon Dmytro during the funeral of her husband Volodymyr Nezhenets, 54, in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. A...
A woman kisses a child as they queue to board a bus after leaving Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/M...
The remains of a missile lie on a street in Vydubychi district of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)
Ukrainian soldiers stand outside a machine-gunned bus, after an ambush in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti...
A child fleeing Ukraine with her family wraps her self with a blanket as she waits at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. (A...
People trying to flee Ukraine wait for trains inside Lviv railway station in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
A bust of Taras Shevchenko, Ukrainian poet and national symbol, stands against the background of a house of culture ruined after the night air raid in...

A Ukrainian father said goodbye to his daughter. Women and children boarded buses and trains. At a border crossing in Poland, people gathered to listen to an Italian pianist.

As Russian forces pressed their campaign on multiple fronts Friday and seized the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine eclipsed 1.2 million.

Days after an ambush in which several people died, a bullet-ridden bus still sat in a roadway in the capital city of Kyiv. Not far away, Ukranian militia members buried a comrade.

In a week-old offensive, the Russian military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country.

Updated : 2022-03-05 11:38 GMT+08:00

