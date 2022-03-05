AP PHOTOS: Day 9, more Ukrainians flee as Russia presses on

Oksana his hugged by her soon Dmytro during the funeral of her husband Volodymyr Nezhenets, 54, in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. A... Oksana his hugged by her soon Dmytro during the funeral of her husband Volodymyr Nezhenets, 54, in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. A small group of reservists are burying their comrade, 54-year-old Volodymyr Nezhenets, who was one of three killed on Feb. 26 in an ambush Ukrainian authorities say was caused by Russian 'saboteurs'. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)