USC Upstate defeats Charleston Southern in Big South tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/05 07:47
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey had 20 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Charleston Southern 72-62 in the Big South Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Josh Aldrich had 13 points for South Carolina Upstate (14-15). Bryson Mozone added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 15 points for the Buccaneers (6-25). Deontaye Buskey added 14 points and nine rebounds. Cheikh Faye had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Updated : 2022-03-05 11:36 GMT+08:00

"