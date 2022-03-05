Journalist killed in central Mexico, the 7th this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist was killed Friday in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas, the seventh killed in the country so far this year.

Gov. David Monreal confirmed the killing of Juan Carlos Muñiz, who covered crime for the online news site Testigo Minero in Fresnillo.

Alfredo Valadez, also a journalist, said Muñiz also drove a taxi in the city to make ends meet.

The Zacatecas state prosecutor’s office said via Twitter it had opened an investigation and would follow protocols for cases that could be crimes against freedom of expression.

Zacatecas is one of Mexico’s most violent states. In January, the bodies of eight men and two women were found crammed into a pickup truck left before dawn near a Christmas tree in the main plaza of the state capital, also named Zacatecas.

Fresnillo lies about 37 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of the state capital and is the state’s second largest city.

Mexico has for years been one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists. The pace of killings this year has been shocking and even drew an expression of concern from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month.

Journalists are often the targets of Mexico’s drug cartels, which seek to intimidate and manipulate coverage of their activities and their rivals. Local politicians and government officials are also frequently linked to murders, according to the government, which has noted that impunity in those killings runs above 90%.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has promised there will not be impunity in the killings, while at the same time regularly attacking journalists critical of his administration.