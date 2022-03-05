Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Davis scores 25 to carry SMU over Cincinnati 76-71

By Associated Press
2022/03/05 06:53
Davis scores 25 to carry SMU over Cincinnati 76-71

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 25 points, Michael Weathers had 19 points and 11 rebounds and SMU defeated Cincinnati 76-71 on Thursday night.

Marcus Weathers added 15 points and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 10 points and 10 rebounds for SMU (21-7, 12-4 American Athletic Conference). Davis shot 13 for 14 from the foul line.

David DeJulius had 21 points for the Bearcats (17-14, 7-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jeremiah Davenport added 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Mustangs leveled the season series against the Bearcats. Cincinnati defeated SMU 77-60 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-05 08:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
"