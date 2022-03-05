Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $8.01 to $115.68 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $7.65 to $118.11 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 26 cents to $3.54 a gallon. April heating oil rose 28 cents to $3.78 a gallon. April natural gas rose 30 cents to $5.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $30.70 to $1,966.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 58 cents to $25.79 an ounce and May copper rose 16 cents to $4.94 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.76 Japanese yen from 115.43 yen. The euro fell to $1.0915 from $1.1060.