Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Just desserts! Strawberry shortcake bill sent to Florida gov

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/05 04:13
Just desserts! Strawberry shortcake bill sent to Florida gov

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are hoping Gov. Ron DeSantis is a fan of strawberry shortcake.

The House voted 109-4 on Friday to send the governor a bill that would make the tasty treat the official state dessert.

Key Lime Pie is already Florida's state pie. The designation of the state dessert is an effort to promote the state's $1 billion strawberry industry. While a lot of puns and jokes were made while the bill was going through the legislative process, lawmakers turned (mostly) serious as they debated Friday.

Even Republican Rep. Jim Mooney, who represents the Florida Keys and is a defender of the key lime pie, backed the bill.

“This is actually a serious bill,” Mooney said. “Farming's very important to our state. As a former grocer I can tell you strawberries are one of my favorite fruits. They're delicious and they're great on key lime pies.”

He added, “This bill is not going to change anybody's opinion of how delicious key lime pies are.”

The bill was sponsored by Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure of Plant City, which is the heart of the state's farming industry. The region has 10,000 acres (4,047 hectares) of strawberry fields that produce 75% of the nation’s winter strawberry crop.

“The Florida strawberry is something that is obviously tremendously impactful in my district,” McClure said. “This year, we'll produce almost 265 million pounds of strawberries.”

He said that the industry as well as other agriculture in Florida have been under attack from foreign competition.

“This bill's just very simply about pushing back on Mexico, pushing back on other folks that are trying to take over our domestic production — engaging in price dropping and other tactics to put us out of business — and to just celebrate Florida agriculture. ... When you go and buy your groceries, look at the label and buy Florida."

Updated : 2022-03-05 08:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
"