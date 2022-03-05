Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

California cop gets 6 years for shooting mentally ill man

By Associated Press
2022/03/05 02:52
FILE - In this June 16, 2021 photo, Andrew Hall walks into the A.F. Bray Courthouse for an arraignment in Martinez, Calif. Hall was sentenced Friday, ...
FILE - Jeannie Atienza, mother of Laudemer Arboleda, center, is embraced by Veronica Benjamin, in Martinez, Calif., on Oct. 26, 2021. A California pol...

FILE - In this June 16, 2021 photo, Andrew Hall walks into the A.F. Bray Courthouse for an arraignment in Martinez, Calif. Hall was sentenced Friday, ...

FILE - Jeannie Atienza, mother of Laudemer Arboleda, center, is embraced by Veronica Benjamin, in Martinez, Calif., on Oct. 26, 2021. A California pol...

A California police officer was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed mentally ill man nine times as the man drove slowly away from police in a wealthy San Francisco suburb.

Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Terri Mockler said evidence showed that 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda was driving 6 miles per hour (10kph) as Danville police officer Andrew Hall fired a barrage of bullets into him that violated his own training and put fellow officers in danger.

Hall made an “extremely poor choice," the judge said, and Arboleda did not deserve to die for evading an officer.

“While he may have violated the law it was no law that carried a sentence of death for him," the judge said.

A jury convicted Hall in October of assault with a firearm for the shooting of Arboleda, but jurors deadlocked on another and more serious count of voluntary manslaughter.

The case marked the first time a police officer was charged in an on-duty shooting in Contra Costa County, east of San Francisco, and is part of a push by more prosecutors to punish police misconduct after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis set off nationwide calls for social justice.

Updated : 2022-03-05 04:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
"