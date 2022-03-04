THROUGH MARCH 3
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|25
|1474
|48
|1.95
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|2056
|68
|1.98
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|39
|2304
|80
|2.08
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|21
|1212
|43
|2.13
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|43
|2545
|92
|2.17
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|26
|1404
|53
|2.26
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|27
|1476
|56
|2.28
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|44
|2587
|99
|2.30
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|42
|2538
|98
|2.32
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|2134
|86
|2.42
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|38
|2158
|89
|2.47
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|45
|2665
|111
|2.50
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|38
|2168
|92
|2.55
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|14
|752
|32
|2.55
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|38
|2206
|94
|2.56
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|44
|2541
|110
|2.60
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|10
|550
|24
|2.62
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|21
|1168
|52
|2.67
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|31
|1818
|81
|2.67
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|42
|2538
|29
|9
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|39
|2304
|29
|8
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|44
|2587
|27
|11
|6
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|38
|2206
|27
|6
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|38
|2158
|27
|6
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|2056
|26
|6
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|45
|2665
|25
|17
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|43
|2545
|25
|11
|6
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|44
|2541
|24
|16
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|38
|2168
|23
|8
|4
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|36
|2109
|20
|14
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|33
|1930
|20
|12
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|34
|1854
|19
|14
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|31
|1809
|19
|8
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|45
|2666
|18
|19
|8
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|27
|1476
|18
|6
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|40
|2328
|17
|19
|4
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|39
|2301
|17
|14
|8
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|2134
|17
|12
|7
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|32
|1702
|17
|9
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|28
|1626
|17
|9
|1
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|2056
|68
|1057
|.940
|26
|6
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|21
|1212
|43
|584
|.931
|13
|4
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|25
|1474
|48
|640
|.930
|14
|7
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|39
|2304
|80
|1032
|.928
|29
|8
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|43
|2545
|92
|1130
|.925
|25
|11
|6
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|27
|1476
|56
|664
|.922
|18
|6
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|45
|2665
|111
|1316
|.922
|25
|17
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|2134
|86
|1016
|.922
|17
|12
|7
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|44
|2587
|99
|1160
|.921
|27
|11
|6
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|42
|2538
|98
|1135
|.921
|29
|9
|4
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|26
|1404
|53
|610
|.920
|11
|7
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|38
|2158
|89
|1012
|.919
|27
|6
|2
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|25
|1305
|61
|685
|.918
|11
|9
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|44
|2541
|110
|1229
|.918
|24
|16
|2
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|18
|961
|44
|489
|.917
|8
|6
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|38
|2168
|92
|1022
|.917
|23
|8
|4
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|21
|1168
|52
|573
|.917
|12
|5
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|38
|2206
|94
|1031
|.916
|27
|6
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|34
|1856
|88
|957
|.916
|15
|12
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|43
|2545
|8
|25
|11
|6
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|2134
|5
|17
|12
|7
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|44
|2587
|4
|27
|11
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|40
|2328
|4
|17
|19
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|38
|2168
|4
|23
|8
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|45
|2666
|3
|18
|19
|8
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|39
|2304
|3
|29
|8
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|38
|2158
|3
|27
|6
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|2056
|3
|26
|6
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|32
|1702
|3
|17
|9
|3
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|25
|1474
|3
|14
|7
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|26
|1404
|3
|11
|7
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|45
|2665
|2
|25
|17
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|42
|2538
|2
|29
|9
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|38
|2206
|2
|27
|6
|3
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|34
|1854
|2
|19
|14
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|31
|1818
|2
|14
|11
|6
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|26
|1536
|2
|13
|10
|3
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|24
|1332
|2
|5
|16
|2
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|23
|1277
|2
|9
|9
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|21
|1212
|2
|13
|4
|2
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|18
|961
|2
|8
|6
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|14
|741
|2
|6
|3
|2
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|12
|681
|2
|9
|3
|0
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|12
|650
|2
|7
|3
|1