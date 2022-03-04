NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div m-Carolina 54 37 12 5 79 185 130 19-4-2 18-8-3 9-5-0 a-Florida 54 36 13 5 77 221 161 24-6-0 12-7-5 7-1-2 a-Tampa Bay 53 35 12 6 76 183 151 18-5-4 17-7-2 10-5-1 m-Pittsburgh 56 34 14 8 76 183 149 15-8-5 19-6-3 10-4-1 a-Toronto 54 35 15 4 74 198 157 19-6-1 16-9-3 9-4-0 m-N.Y. Rangers 54 34 15 5 73 162 137 18-5-3 16-10-2 7-4-0 Boston 55 33 18 4 70 166 148 16-10-1 17-8-3 12-3-1 Washington 56 29 18 9 67 180 156 13-11-5 16-7-4 10-5-1 Columbus 54 28 25 1 57 179 196 15-11-1 13-14-0 8-10-0 Detroit 54 24 24 6 54 160 194 16-11-3 8-13-3 6-7-2 N.Y. Islanders 51 20 23 8 48 131 146 10-11-4 10-12-4 5-5-1 Ottawa 53 19 29 5 43 137 169 10-16-2 9-13-3 5-10-1 New Jersey 54 19 30 5 43 167 197 11-13-3 8-17-2 8-9-2 Philadelphia 54 16 28 10 42 135 189 9-15-5 7-13-5 4-10-4 Buffalo 55 17 30 8 42 148 196 8-14-4 9-16-4 6-9-4 Montreal 55 14 34 7 35 132 210 8-17-1 6-17-6 5-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 55 40 11 4 84 219 155 23-3-2 17-8-2 13-5-2 p-Calgary 53 32 14 7 71 186 130 15-4-5 17-10-2 7-6-1 c-St. Louis 53 32 15 6 70 191 146 19-6-2 13-9-4 11-5-2 c-Minnesota 52 32 17 3 67 196 166 16-5-1 16-12-2 8-6-1 p-Los Angeles 55 29 19 7 65 162 157 14-12-2 15-7-5 6-5-1 Nashville 54 30 20 4 64 166 155 15-10-0 15-10-4 11-5-1 p-Edmonton 55 30 21 4 64 182 175 14-11-0 16-10-4 13-3-0 Vegas 55 30 21 4 64 177 162 15-13-3 15-8-1 10-5-1 Dallas 53 30 20 3 63 155 154 20-7-1 10-13-2 11-7-2 Anaheim 56 26 21 9 61 165 172 15-10-4 11-11-5 9-6-3 Vancouver 56 27 23 6 60 158 161 12-10-3 15-13-3 8-4-5 Winnipeg 54 24 21 9 57 163 166 14-10-1 10-11-8 10-6-4 San Jose 54 24 24 6 54 143 168 13-12-3 11-12-3 4-6-2 Chicago 55 20 27 8 48 138 188 10-14-4 10-13-4 4-11-5 Seattle 56 17 34 5 39 144 199 10-17-3 7-17-2 4-13-0 Arizona 54 15 35 4 34 124 196 8-20-1 7-15-3 6-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Washington 4, Carolina 0

Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

Florida 3, Ottawa 0

Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Arizona 2, Colorado 1

Boston 5, Vegas 2

Montreal 5, Calgary 4, OT

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.