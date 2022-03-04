All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 54 36 13 5 77 221 161 Tampa Bay 53 35 12 6 76 183 151 Toronto 54 35 15 4 74 198 157 Boston 55 33 18 4 70 166 148 Detroit 54 24 24 6 54 160 194 Ottawa 53 19 29 5 43 137 169 Buffalo 55 17 30 8 42 148 196 Montreal 55 14 34 7 35 132 210

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 54 37 12 5 79 185 130 Pittsburgh 56 34 14 8 76 183 149 N.Y. Rangers 54 34 15 5 73 162 137 Washington 56 29 18 9 67 180 156 Columbus 54 28 25 1 57 179 196 N.Y. Islanders 51 20 23 8 48 131 146 New Jersey 54 19 30 5 43 167 197 Philadelphia 54 16 28 10 42 135 189

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 55 40 11 4 84 219 155 St. Louis 53 32 15 6 70 191 146 Minnesota 52 32 17 3 67 196 166 Nashville 54 30 20 4 64 166 155 Dallas 53 30 20 3 63 155 154 Winnipeg 54 24 21 9 57 163 166 Chicago 55 20 27 8 48 138 188 Arizona 54 15 35 4 34 124 196

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 53 32 14 7 71 186 130 Los Angeles 55 29 19 7 65 162 157 Edmonton 55 30 21 4 64 182 175 Vegas 55 30 21 4 64 177 162 Anaheim 56 26 21 9 61 165 172 Vancouver 56 27 23 6 60 158 161 San Jose 54 24 24 6 54 143 168 Seattle 56 17 34 5 39 144 199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Washington 4, Carolina 0

Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

Florida 3, Ottawa 0

Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Arizona 2, Colorado 1

Boston 5, Vegas 2

Montreal 5, Calgary 4, OT

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.