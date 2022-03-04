Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

All residents accounted for after Md. apartment explosion

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 23:16
Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...
Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...
Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...
Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...
Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...
Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...
Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...
Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...
Firefighters work the scene using a K-9 to search, after an explosion and fire caused an apartment building to collapse in Silver Spring, Md., Thursda...

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...

Charred rubble is seen after an apartment building collapsed after an explosion this morning in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday, March, 3, 2022. Montgome...

Firefighters work the scene using a K-9 to search, after an explosion and fire caused an apartment building to collapse in Silver Spring, Md., Thursda...

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — All known residents of an apartment building have been accounted for a day after an explosion and fire destroyed the building, a Maryland fire chief announced Friday.

Officials are still working to confirm that there were no visitors or people other than the residents of the 14 units at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring at the time of Thursday’s explosion, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said at a briefing.

Officials now know that 14 people went to hospitals, he said, including three people in serious condition. The others have injuries that range from minor to moderate.

A maintenance worker who was in the building at the time of the explosion was injured and has been talking with investigators, Goldstein said. Investigators are looking at whether the work led to the explosion, among other theories, he said.

About 230 residents were displaced overnight from the six buildings in the complex just north of Washington, D.C. , and three of those buildings were deemed unsafe to occupy, he said. Work will continue Friday to replace the transformer and restore electricity to the remaining buildings so those residents can return.

A nearby resident’s outdoor security camera recorded the explosion obliterating an end unit of one building. Other video from the scene showed flames shooting from the roof and debris scattered on the ground.

Updated : 2022-03-05 01:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
"