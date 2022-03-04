Alexa
Ukraine: Germany's Scholz urges Putin to end hostilities

By Deutsche Welle
2022/03/04 14:44
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the fighting in Ukraine and open humanitarian corridors.

In an hour-long phone call, Scholz "called on the Russian leadership to immediately cease all hostilities and to allow humanitarian access to the embattled areas," German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to hold further talks soon, Hebestreit added.

Ukraine-Russia talks to resume

Putin also told Scholz that a third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives was due to take place this weekend, according to the German statement.

During cease-fire talks on Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to set up humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine badly hit by fighting.

It was the second time they met since the war started on February 24. All rounds so far have failed to halt the fighting.

Mikhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian negotiator involved in the talks and an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said talks will continue on Saturday or Sunday. "We are in constant contact," he told reporters.

More to follow...

fb/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2022-03-05 01:36 GMT+08:00

