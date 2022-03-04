Alexa
Lithuania hopes to export beef to Taiwan

Agriculture ministries plan regular meetings

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/04 20:38
Agriculture ministers of Taiwan and Lithuania talked by video conference Thursday. (CNA, COA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following video talks between the ministers of agriculture, Lithuania was hoping to start exporting beef to Taiwan soon, reports said Friday (March 4).

After the Baltic nation agreed last year to allow Taiwan to open a representative office using the name of the country instead of the usual “Taipei,” it was hit with trading sanctions by China. Since then, Taiwan and Lithuania have been seeking to expand bilateral trade.

Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) talked with his Lithuanian counterpart, Minister Kestutis Navickas, by video conference Thursday (March 3), CNA reported. The two sides agreed to set up criteria first for regular bilateral contacts before strengthening cooperation, trade and investment in agriculture.

The ministers also exchanged views on the impact of climate change and on food security, with Navickas expressing the hope that his country could export agricultural products including beef to Taiwan.

As the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) had certified Lithuania did not have foot-and-mouth disease and mad cow disease, the country could apply for exports to Taiwan through regular procedures, according to Chen. Whether Taiwan would sell farm products to Lithuania depended on the interest of local exporters, the COA said.
Lithuania
Taiwan-Lithuania relations
Taiwan-Lithuania trade
Lithuanian beef
Council of Agriculture
COA
Chen Chi-chung

Updated : 2022-03-04 21:07 GMT+08:00

