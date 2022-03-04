Alexa
Taiwan Army conducts live-fire exercise to improve combat capability

Army helicopters fired off rockets, machine guns

  105
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/04 18:42
Taiwan Army helicopters. (Military News Agency photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army Aviation and Special Forces Command conducted a multi-day live-fire exercise to increase its combat capability and familiarize pilots with air-to-surface weapons.

The drills were held at the Hengchun Joint Training Base and featured Apache, Blackhawk, SuperCobra, and Kiowa helicopters. The pilots fired traditional ammunition, including Hydra rockets and 30mm and 7.62 machine guns at targets with great accuracy, reflecting their high-quality training, the Liberty Times reported Friday (March 4).

A captain surnamed Dai, who flies the Kiowa helicopter, said that this is the second time he has come to Hengchun for a live-fire exercise. Usually, training is all simulated, he said.

When firing live ammunition, in addition to being familiar with the actual operation and status of the weapon, it is necessary to pay attention to the approach sequence of each aircraft and complete firing within a time frame, Dai said.
