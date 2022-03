A man takes advantage of an unseasonably warm winter day to boat on Shawnee Mission Lake as the sun sets Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Shawnee, Kan. Th... A man takes advantage of an unseasonably warm winter day to boat on Shawnee Mission Lake as the sun sets Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Shawnee, Kan. The Kansas City region set a new record high temperature of 84 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke smiles as he poses for photo with supporters during a primary election night gathering in Fort Wo... Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke smiles as he poses for photo with supporters during a primary election night gathering in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison describes what he saw in the apartment of Breonna Taylor during testimony Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in... Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison describes what he saw in the apartment of Breonna Taylor during testimony Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. On Thursday, March 3, Hankison was found not guilty on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Taylor's apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in her death. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John R... Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A boat plies the waters of Biscayne Bay in front of the Miami skyline, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) A boat plies the waters of Biscayne Bay in front of the Miami skyline, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A patron to Ann's Bakery exits the Ukrainian Village store where owners posted a sign announcing they no longer sell Russian-made products Monday, Feb... A patron to Ann's Bakery exits the Ukrainian Village store where owners posted a sign announcing they no longer sell Russian-made products Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

New York Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner walks through Roger Dean Stadium as Major League Baseball negotiations continued in an atte... New York Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner walks through Roger Dean Stadium as Major League Baseball negotiations continued in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) fouls Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday,... Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) fouls Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. The Wizards won 116-113. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris listen as President Joe Biden announces Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to be... Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris listen as President Joe Biden announces Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to be an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Natalia Baranovskaya listens to people speak and chant at a rally in Times Square to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Saturday, Feb. 26, 20... Natalia Baranovskaya listens to people speak and chant at a rally in Times Square to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Sau... President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Saul Loeb, Pool via AP)

FEB. 25 - MARCH 3, 2022

