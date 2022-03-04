Moana Pasifika lose to Crusaders in tough Super Rugby debut

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Moana Pasifika made its long-awaited debut in Super Rugby on Friday, losing 33-12 to the Christchurch-based Crusaders whose margin was swelled by a last-minute try.

But the team which brings together players from several Pacific Island nations, playing under one banner for the first time in Super Rugby, showed great spirit and made a major impression on what captain Sekope Kepu described as “an historic day.”

Moana Pasifika had to wait two weeks longer than expected to play its first Super Rugby match. An outbreak of COVID-19 in the squad forced the postponement of its opening-round match against the Auckland-based Blues and its second-round match against the Chiefs also was put back because of the disruption of the squad’s enforced isolation.

That left the team to make its first appearance against the 12-time champions, the benchmark team of the competition. Fielding 11 players on Super Rugby debut and with a troubled preparation, it was forecast that the tournament newcomers almost certainly would face a heavy defeat.

Instead, Moana Pasifika scored the first try of the match through backrower Solomone Funaki in the 15th minute and were only 14-5 down at halftime, though they had played most of the first half with little possession and inside their own half.

The Crusaders extended their lead to 21-5 early in the second half but the irrepressible team spirit of the Pasifika squad showed itself again when they rallied with a try to replacement Fine Inisi in the 68th.

Stung by that score, the Crusaders hit back immediately with a try to Abraham Pole and finished the match with a second try from a rolling maul to hooker Codie Taylor.

“It was a special one and I’d like to thank the whanau (family) for this opportunity on this historic day,” said Kepu, who played 110 tests for Australia before becoming the anchor of the Moana Pasifika scrum.

“It was pretty surreal. We had the jersey presentation yesterday and heard from (former All Blacks) Sir Michael Jones and Sir Bryan Williams. For 26 years they’ve been talking about (having a Pacific team in Super Rugby). To run out here finally, representing our people and our families, was really special.”

Moana Pasifika played under enormous pressure at times but managed to hang on through well-structured defense and strong teamwork.

“The most important thing was trusting our systems ... and just backing each other,” Kepu said. ”I thought the boys showed a lot of courage and a lot of passion representing our families and that’s who we did it for tonight.”

The Crusaders had massive surpluses of territory and possession before halftime but struggled to find a way through the defense, falling back on their pick-and-go attacks and rolling mauls.

“They came out and played really well, defended really well and put us under pressure at times,” Crusaders captain Quinten Strange said.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports