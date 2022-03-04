Alexa
Taiwan prepares civil defense handbook

Local governments will be asked to add practical information

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/04 16:56
Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (right) joins Premier Su Tseng-chang at the Legislative Yuan Friday. 

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (right) joins Premier Su Tseng-chang at the Legislative Yuan Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense has been drawing up a civil defense handbook to let people know how to seek refuge during a war, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said Friday (March 4).

The military had been working on this project since last year, and once the final approval came, it could be published with local governments allowed to add details, he said.

Chiu told lawmakers that the booklet would tell citizens where to go and what to do in the case of a major emergency, CNA reported. The recent Russian invasion of Ukraine caused renewed interest in the location of air-raid shelters, with 105,000 bomb shelters available, according to recent reports.

Legislators wondered whether Taiwan’s military recruits should receive more training in handling anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons, and whether the military should offer courses to members of the public eager to learn how to use guns.

Chiu also reportedly pointed out recent military reserve reforms, such as the setting up of the All-out Defense Mobilization Agency in January and the introduction of new call-up methods.
civil defense
defense handbook
reservists
Chiu Kuo-cheng
Ministry of National Defense
shelter
Russia-Ukraine war

Updated : 2022-03-04 18:32 GMT+08:00

