AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/04 15:45
A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 20...
Newly married couple Yarina Arieva and Svyatoslav Fursinb, left, pose for photo after they joined the ranks of the city territorial defense the day af...
The body of a serviceman is coated in snow next to a destroyed Russian military multiple rocket launcher vehicle on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Kateryna Suharokova kisses her newborn son Makar in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in M...
The lifeless body of a girl killed during the shelling of a residential area lies on a medical cart at the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine,...
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2...
A man carries a baby as people struggle on stairways after a last minute change of the departure platform for a Lviv bound train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mon...
A woman cries in the small basement of a house crowded with people seeking shelter from Russian airstrikes, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesd...
A child clutches a man's leg before boarding a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's ...
A Police officer detains a young demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Pr...
In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko, upper right balcony, stands in the public gallery...
People photograph the Eiffel Tower, lighted with the colors of Ukraine, Friday, Feb.25, 2022 in Paris. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital F...
A video screen displays the Ukrainian flag, during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in Londo...
Teams pay a minute of silence on occasion of the invasion in the Ukraine prior to a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bay...
People walk past members of the Ukrainian Association of South Africa gather to protest outside the Department of International Relations and Cooperat...
A protestor holds a placard at a small demonstration held by Ukrainians, Russians, and Kenyans against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the R...

FEB 25 – MAR 3, 2022

Russia's invasion of Ukraine almost monopolized global attention this week, reviving the horrors of war: A dead soldier in the snow, destroyed buildings and people fleeing the conflict. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Lisbon based photographer Armando Franca.

