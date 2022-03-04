AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko, upper right balcony, stands in the public gallery... In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko, upper right balcony, stands in the public gallery during applause from British lawmakers in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday March 2, 2022. Legislators from all parties rose to applaud when Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle announced that Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko was in the public gallery for the weekly Prime Minister's questions session. Hoyle said applause was usually banned in the chamber, but "the House quite rightly wants to demonstrate our respect and support for your country and its people in the most difficult of times." (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)