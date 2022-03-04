Alexa
Slater's last-second 3 lifts Long Beach State over UC Davis

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 14:56
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater buried a 3-pointer with 1 second left to lift Long Beach State to a 68-65 victory over UC Davis on Thursday night.

Jadon Jones had 21 points to lead the Beach (17-11, 13-3 Big West Conference), who have won eight straight at home. Aboubacar Traore pitched in with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Jordan Roberts added 12 points and Slater scored seven.

Ezra Manjon had 16 points for the Aggies (12-9, 6-5). Kane Milling added 14 points and six rebounds. Elijah Pepper had 11 points.

The Beach improve to 2-0 against the Aggies this season. Long Beach State defeated UC Davis 70-63 on Jan. 29.

"