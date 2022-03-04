Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese donate over NT$100 million to Ukrainians in under 2 days

Funds to support medical, day-to-day expenses of Ukrainians displaced in the war

  110
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/04 15:01
The Relieve Disaster Foundation works to process donations made by the public in support of Ukrainians. (Facebook, Relieve Disaster Foundation photo)

The Relieve Disaster Foundation works to process donations made by the public in support of Ukrainians. (Facebook, Relieve Disaster Foundation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People in Taiwan have donated more than NT$100 million (US$3.56 million) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) Ukrainian refugee fund in less than 48 hours, the Relieve Disaster Foundation said in a press release on Friday (March 4).

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, the foundation had received NT$102.9 million, including NT$83.79 million in its bank account dedicated for the cause and NT$19.11 million on its online payment platform. The foundation also received several calls from the public expressing support and the intention to rally more people to join.

A netizen even posted on social media that his or her father, over 80 years of age, went out specifically to make a donation in person at a bank after writing down the donation account number he saw on the news, according to the Relieve Disaster Foundation. “The benevolent support truly made us feel the precious kindness of the Taiwanese that sees no boundary,” the foundation wrote.

MOFA announced on Wednesday (March 2) that, in the spirit of “Taiwan Can Help,” it had set up the account to accept public donations to Ukrainians. Earlier on the same day, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said she, Vice President William Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) would each donate one month of their income.

MOFA said the Taipei Representative Office in Poland would contact the Polish government and a non-governmental organization of its choosing to deliver the donations as soon as possible in order to help Ukrainian refugees.

The Relieve Disaster Foundation is still accepting donations through its online platform or the relief fund bank account:

Account name: Relieve Disaster Foundation (財團法人賑災基金會)

Bank name: Land Bank of Taiwan (005) (土地銀行 長春分行)

Account number: 102-005-124-619

Updates on donation details can be found on the foundation’s website at https://www.rel.org.tw/Page?itemid=46&mid=102
Ukraine
Russia
war
invasion
refugee
donation
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
MOFA
Relieve Disaster Foundation

RELATED ARTICLES

Lessons for Taiwan from the Ukraine Invasion
Lessons for Taiwan from the Ukraine Invasion
2022/03/04 06:10
Didi reenters Russian market after backlash from nationalist Chinese netizens
Didi reenters Russian market after backlash from nationalist Chinese netizens
2022/03/03 19:14
Foreign ministry discourages Taiwanese from joining Ukrainian foreign legion
Foreign ministry discourages Taiwanese from joining Ukrainian foreign legion
2022/03/03 19:04
Taiwan launches website to aid Ukrainian refugees
Taiwan launches website to aid Ukrainian refugees
2022/03/03 18:52
Taipei promises to help Warsaw with aid for Ukrainian refugees
Taipei promises to help Warsaw with aid for Ukrainian refugees
2022/03/03 16:31

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
"