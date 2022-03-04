Alexa
Valparaiso boots Evansville 81-59 in MVC tournament

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 13:18
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kobe King and Sheldon Edwards scored 18 points apiece as Valparaiso cruised to an 81-59 victory over Evansville in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Preston Ruedinger added 12 points for the Beacons (13-17), while Ben Krikke and Thomas Kithier each scored 10. Edwards also had seven rebounds.

Noah Frederking had 13 points and six rebounds to pace the Purple Aces (6-24). Evan Kuhlman and Blake Sisley both scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:56 GMT+08:00

