Pope jumper lifts UC San Diego past CS Bakersfield 72-70

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 13:46
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Pope had 19 points, including a jumper with a second left that lifted UC San Diego past Cal State Bakersfield 72-70 on Thursday night.

Toni Rocak had 17 points and seven rebounds for UC San Diego (13-15, 7-10 Big West Conference). Kaden Rasheed added 12 points. Francis Nwaokorie had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Justin McCall tied a career high with 26 points and had seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (7-17, 2-13). David Walker added 12 points. Cameron Smith had 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Tritons improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners on the season. UC San Diego defeated Cal State Bakersfield 83-75 on Jan. 29.

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:55 GMT+08:00

