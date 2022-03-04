Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pierre-Louis guides UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii 67-60

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 13:47
Pierre-Louis guides UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii 67-60

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Josh Pierre-Louis scored 16 points to lead UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii 67-60 on Thursday night.

Amadou Sow had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (16-10, 9-6 Big West Conference), who have won five straight. Miles Norris added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kamaka Hepa had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (15-10, 11-5). Jerome Desrosiers added 15 points. JoVon McClanahan had 13 points and six assists.

The Gauchos evened the season series against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii defeated UC Santa Barbara 65-62 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
"