Last-minute basket leads UTEP past Rice

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Keonte Kennedy hit a foul shot with 45 seconds remaining to give UTEP the lead en route to a 70-67 win over Rice on Thursday night.

Kennedy followed with a pair of free throws to help wrap up the win for the Miners.

Kennedy had 16 points off the bench to lead the Miners.

Souley Boum had 12 points for UTEP (17-12, 10-7 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added 12 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Carl Pierre tied a career high with 30 points and had 11 rebounds for the Owls (15-14, 7-10). Max Fiedler added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Chris Mullins had 10 points.

Travis Evee, the Owls' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 15 points per game, was held scoreless. He shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com