Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Koroma scores 27 to lift Cal Poly over UC Irvine 65-54

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 13:24
Koroma scores 27 to lift Cal Poly over UC Irvine 65-54

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Alimamy Koroma had a career-high 27 points as Cal Poly ended its eight-game losing streak, defeating UC Irvine 65-54 on Thursday night.

Camren Pierce had 11 points for Cal Poly (6-20, 3-12 Big West Conference). Julien Franklin added 11 points. Trevon Taylor had seven rebounds.

Dawson Baker had 18 points for the Anteaters (14-9, 9-5). Collin Welp added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
"