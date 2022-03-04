Alexa
Knight III scores 20 to lift S. Utah past Idaho St. 79-71

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 13:21
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — John Knight III had 20 points as Southern Utah topped Idaho State 79-71 on Thursday night.

Jason Spurgin had 18 points for Southern Utah (19-10, 13-6 Big Sky Conference). Aanen Moody added 15 points. Harrison Butler had 10 points.

Aj Burgin scored a season-high 20 points for the Bengals (7-22, 5-15). Tarik Cool added 16 points. Jared Rodriguez had 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:54 GMT+08:00

"