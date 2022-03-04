Alexa
Trio leads Alabama State to 77-67 victory over Southern

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 13:11
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — E.J. Clark had 16 points, Kenny Strawbridge and Gerald Liddell added 15 apiece and Alabama State topped Southern 77-67 on Thursday night.

Isaiah Range added 14 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (9-21, 7-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Strawbridge had seven rebounds, while Liddell grabbed 10 boards and blocked three shots.

Tyrone Lyons had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (16-13, 10-6). Jayden Saddler added 18 points and Terrell Williams scored 11.

The Hornets evened the season series against the Jaguars. Southern defeated Alabama State 72-58 on Feb. 7.

"