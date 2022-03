A revelers with his face painted in black take part in the traditional carnival ceremony of The Burial of the Sardine, in Naiguata, Venezuela, Wednesd... A revelers with his face painted in black take part in the traditional carnival ceremony of The Burial of the Sardine, in Naiguata, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The Venezuelan coastal town closes carnival season with the Spanish tradition of burying the likeness of a dead fish, as a symbol of burying the past, before the start of Lent, the annual period of penitence, prayers and sacrifice as the faithful prepare for Easter. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)