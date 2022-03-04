Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bishop, Battle lead Montana State past Sac State 75-69

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 12:55
Bishop, Battle lead Montana State past Sac State 75-69

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Xavier Bishop totaled 18 points and seven assists and RaeQuan Battle scored 17 as Montana State defeated Sacramento State 75-69 on Thursday night.

Amin Adamu had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats (23-7, 15-4 Big Sky Conference). Jubrile Belo added 11 points and three blocks.

Zach Chappell had 22 points for the Hornets (9-17, 5-14). William FitzPatrick and Bryce Fowler scored 15 apiece.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Montana State defeated Sacramento State 68-66 on Dec. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
"