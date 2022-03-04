Alexa
Horne scores 13 as Arizona State beats Cal 77-41

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 13:14
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DJ Horne had 13 points to lead five Arizona State players scoring in double figures and the Sun Devils never trailed Thursday night in their 77-41 win over California.

Kimani Lawrence had 12 points and nine rebounds and Jay Heath also scored 12 points for Arizona State (13-16, 9-10 Pac-12). Alonzo Gaffney and Marreon Jackson added 11 points apiece.

The Sun Devils have won six of their last seven games while limiting opponents to 36.5% shooting (141 of 386) from the field over that span.

Jalen Celestine led Cal (12-18, 5-14 Pac-12) with 11 points.

Arizona State jumped to a 6-0 lead and used a 16-6 run to take a 12-point lead late in the first half. Grant Anticevich made a layup to trim Cal's deficit to 35-29 about two minutes into the second half but the Sun Devils responded with a 22-4 run to take a 24-point lead with nine minutes to play. Heath, Jackson and Horne each hit a 3-pointer in the final 42 seconds of the spurt.

The Golden Bears made 18 of 59 (31%) from the field and shot just 26% (8 of 31) in the second half.

The Sun Devils scored 16 points off 13 Cal turnovers and outscored the Bears 42-22 in the paint and 27-2 in fast-break points.

Arizona State is eighth in the conference standings, a half-game behind Washington State and Washington (both 9-9 in the Pac-12) and a half-game ahead of Stanford.

Cal wraps up the regular season Saturday at No. 2 Arizona.

Arizona State plays its home finale against Stanford on Saturday.

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:53 GMT+08:00

