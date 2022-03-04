Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Quintana lifts Loyola Marymount over Pacific 86-66 in WCC

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 13:14
Quintana lifts Loyola Marymount over Pacific 86-66 in WCC

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Joe Quintana had a career-high 31 points as Loyola Marymount routed Pacific 86-66 in the West Coast Conference tournament first round on Thursday night.

Quintana shot 8 for 10 on 3-pointers.

Eli Scott had 20 points and eight rebounds for Loyola Marymount (11-17). Kwane Marble added 19 points. Jalin Anderson had 10 points and six assists.

Alphonso Anderson had 13 points for the Tigers (8-22). Jeremiah Bailey added 11 points and eight rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II had nine assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
"