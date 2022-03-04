Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s centralized quarantine facilities are gearing up for an expected surge in COVID-19 patients as Taiwan relaxes border rules from next Monday (March 7).

The facilities will be reserved for asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms, as well as to accommodate the great numbers of contacts subject to mandatory isolation in the event of a major outbreak, said Victor Wang (王必勝), head of the Hospital and Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission and a member of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Reinforced quarantine centers will be equipped with more medical personnel and those testing positive will be staying in separate spaces from contacts of patients to reduce the transmission risk, CNA quoted Wang as saying.

While the capacity is sufficient, Wang said migrant workers or international students will not be eligible for such facilities from now on to make room for a potential spike in cases. Currently, 3,800 of Taiwan’s 5,000 centralized isolation units are occupied, with the COVID task force eying boosting the capacity to 7,000 units in a month.

Mandatory quarantine for arrivals will be shortened from 14 to 10 days and non-business travelers will be allowed to enter starting March 7, the CECC announced Feb. 24. Acknowledging that a quarantine of fewer than five days appears more appealing, Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) noted Thursday that such an arrangement could entail greater infection control risk and needs further assessment.