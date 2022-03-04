Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up

Centralized quarantine facilities will not be available for international students

  807
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/04 14:27
Arrivals in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. (CNA photo)

Arrivals in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. (CNA photo) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s centralized quarantine facilities are gearing up for an expected surge in COVID-19 patients as Taiwan relaxes border rules from next Monday (March 7).

The facilities will be reserved for asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms, as well as to accommodate the great numbers of contacts subject to mandatory isolation in the event of a major outbreak, said Victor Wang (王必勝), head of the Hospital and Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission and a member of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Reinforced quarantine centers will be equipped with more medical personnel and those testing positive will be staying in separate spaces from contacts of patients to reduce the transmission risk, CNA quoted Wang as saying.

While the capacity is sufficient, Wang said migrant workers or international students will not be eligible for such facilities from now on to make room for a potential spike in cases. Currently, 3,800 of Taiwan’s 5,000 centralized isolation units are occupied, with the COVID task force eying boosting the capacity to 7,000 units in a month.

Mandatory quarantine for arrivals will be shortened from 14 to 10 days and non-business travelers will be allowed to enter starting March 7, the CECC announced Feb. 24. Acknowledging that a quarantine of fewer than five days appears more appealing, Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) noted Thursday that such an arrangement could entail greater infection control risk and needs further assessment.
Taiwan
quarantine
arrivals
CECC
border rules
centralized quarantine facilities

RELATED ARTICLES

Lessons for Taiwan from the Ukraine Invasion
Lessons for Taiwan from the Ukraine Invasion
2022/03/04 06:10
Foreign ministry discourages Taiwanese from joining Ukrainian foreign legion
Foreign ministry discourages Taiwanese from joining Ukrainian foreign legion
2022/03/03 19:04
Taiwan launches website to aid Ukrainian refugees
Taiwan launches website to aid Ukrainian refugees
2022/03/03 18:52
NCKU tops Taiwanese universities’ performance growth ranking for 2022
NCKU tops Taiwanese universities’ performance growth ranking for 2022
2022/03/03 17:58
Taiwan to begin mass production of 18 types of weapons, military equipment this year
Taiwan to begin mass production of 18 types of weapons, military equipment this year
2022/03/03 16:08