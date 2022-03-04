Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases

62 COVID cases imported from 14 countries, territories

  321
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/04 14:10
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced two local COVID cases on Friday (March 4).

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 62 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The local cases include a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, both of whom are Taiwanese citizens. The man, case No. 20,831, is a resident of Taoyuan, while the woman, case No. 20,832, is a resident of Kaohsiung.

Imported cases

The imported cases include 33 males and 29 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 60s. Of these, 23 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 39 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Jan. 19 and March 3 from Vietnam (6 cases), the U.S., India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, Argentina, Kyrgzstan, Switzerland, the U.K., and Canada.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 6,396,050 COVID tests, with 6,375,084 coming back negative. Of the 20,717 confirmed cases, 5,212 were imported, 15,451 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 134 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 853 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 839 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 28 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 14 other deaths were imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
Omicron cases
Omicron infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 5 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5 local COVID cases
2022/03/03 14:15
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
2022/03/02 14:21
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
2022/03/01 14:12
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 local cases
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 local cases
2022/02/25 14:15
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases
2022/02/24 14:12

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
"