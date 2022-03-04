Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced two local COVID cases on Friday (March 4).

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 62 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The local cases include a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, both of whom are Taiwanese citizens. The man, case No. 20,831, is a resident of Taoyuan, while the woman, case No. 20,832, is a resident of Kaohsiung.

Imported cases

The imported cases include 33 males and 29 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 60s. Of these, 23 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 39 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Jan. 19 and March 3 from Vietnam (6 cases), the U.S., India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, Argentina, Kyrgzstan, Switzerland, the U.K., and Canada.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 6,396,050 COVID tests, with 6,375,084 coming back negative. Of the 20,717 confirmed cases, 5,212 were imported, 15,451 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 134 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 853 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 839 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 28 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 14 other deaths were imported cases.