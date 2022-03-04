Alexa
Kountz lifts N. Colorado over Montana 75-66

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 12:25
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Daylen Kountz had 29 points as Northern Colorado defeated Montana 75-66 on Thursday night. Matt Johnson II added 20 points for the Bears.

Kountz hit 12 of 13 from the free throw line.

Kur Jongkuch had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Northern Colorado (18-13, 13-6 Big Sky Conference).

Robby Beasley III had 15 points for the Grizzlies (18-12, 11-8). Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 14 points. Josh Bannan had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Grizzlies on the season. Northern Colorado defeated Montana 78-75 on Dec. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:51 GMT+08:00

