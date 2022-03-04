Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Duren, Harris carry Memphis over South Florida 73-64

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 12:34
Duren, Harris carry Memphis over South Florida 73-64

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Duren had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Memphis players in double figures as the Tigers defeated South Florida 73-64 on Thursday night. Tyler Harris added 14 points for the Tigers. Alex Lomax chipped in 12, Lester Quinones scored 11 and DeAndre Williams had 11.

Russel Tchewa had 13 points for the Bulls (8-21, 3-14 American Athletic Conference). Corey Walker Jr. added 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Caleb Murphy had 11 points and eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
"