Workman, Jacksonville beat Cent. Arkansas 79-69 in ASUN

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 12:52
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Workman had 21 points as Jacksonville got past Central Arkansas 79-69 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Mike Marsh had 18 points for Jacksonville (20-9). Kevion Nolan added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Davis had 12 points.

Darious Hall had 18 points for the Bears (11-20). Eddy Kayouloud added 17 points. Jared Chatham had 15 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:51 GMT+08:00

"