Chip machinery maker ASML recruits 1,000 engineers in Taiwan

Dutch company says it raised salaries by at least 15% since July 2021

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/04 13:53
Semiconductor machinery maker ASML is recruiting 1,000 engineers in Taiwan. (Facebook, ASMLTW photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dutch semiconductor machinery maker ASML Holding plans to recruit 1,000 engineers in Taiwan, reports said Friday (March 4).

The company had raised salaries by 15% to 19% since July 2021 to meet tough competition for talent, CNA reported. The company already employed 3,600 people at four customer support centers, two research and development units, and two training centers in Taiwan.

Following the decision by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to start production in Kaohsiung City, ASML was also working on a project to open an office in the southern city, according to CNA.

New customer support engineers with a master’s degree would be able to earn NT$1.6 million (US$56,900) a year, ASML executives said. The latest recruitment campaign, starting at university campuses this weekend, will turn the Taiwan operations into the company’s largest base in Asia.

On the FutureBrand Index for 2021, the Dutch manufacturer ranked No. 1 ahead of Apple Inc. for “perception strength” as a “future-proof” multinational enterprise. TSMC was the top Taiwan company on the same list at No. 6.
Updated : 2022-03-04 15:50 GMT+08:00

