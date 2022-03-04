India wins toss and opts to bat in Kohli's 100th test

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata, India, Friday, Feb. ... India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata, India, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

MOHALI, India (AP) — Rohit Sharma won the toss in his first test as India’s test captain and opted to bat in the series opener against Sri Lanka, giving Virat Kohli an early chance to do what he does best in his 100th test appearance.

Kohli, who led India in 68 tests as captain, on Friday became the 12th Indian cricketer to feature in 100 tests.

He received his 100th test cap from Rahul Dravid, and thanked the batting great for being a positive influence on his career.

“I couldn’t have received it from a better person,” he said, “my childhood hero.”

Sharma became India’s 35th test captain, taking over from Kohli in a new-look combination to start the two-test series against Sri Lanka.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma have all been replaced after India's test series loss in South Africa.

Hanuma Vihari was picked to bat at No. 3, and Shreyas Iyer returned to the starting XI after a previous successful outing against New Zealand in November 2021.

India went with three spinners, with Ravindra Jadeja returning from injury to work with Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav.

The match in Mohali also marks Sri Lanka’s 300 test. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said he also would have chosen to bat first if he’d win the toss, aiming to end a run of 20 tests in India without a victory.

“We have ... never won (a test match) in India,” he said. "But we are prepared for something new here. We have got a good mix of juniors and seniors. We have got three seamers and two spinners.”

The pitch at IS Bindra Stadium is expected to favour the batsmen heavily and take turn as the game progresses.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara.

