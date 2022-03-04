Alexa
Johnson leads Alabama A&M past Grambling St. 71-63

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 12:04
NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Alabama A&M beat Grambling State 71-63 on Thursday night.

Garrett Hicks had 17 points and six rebounds for Alabama A&M (11-16, 10-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Cameron Tucker added 14 points and eight rebounds. Dailin Smith had 10 points.

Zahad Munford had 18 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (11-18, 8-8). Cameron Christon added 12 points. Prince Moss had 11 points.

Tra'Michael Moton, whose 11 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Tigers, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Tigers. Grambling State defeated Alabama A&M 58-50 on Feb. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

"