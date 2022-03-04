Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Venters leads E. Washington past N. Arizona 69-62

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 12:18
Venters leads E. Washington past N. Arizona 69-62

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Steele Venters had 18 points and eight rebounds as Eastern Washington beat Northern Arizona 69-62 on Thursday night.

Ethan Price had 13 points for Eastern Washington (16-14, 10-9 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Rylan Bergersen added 12 points. Linton Acliese III had 10 points.

Keith Haymon scored a career-high 24 points for the Lumberjacks (9-21, 5-14), who have now lost six consecutive games. Jalen Cone added 20 points. Carson Towt had 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks on the season. Eastern Washington defeated Northern Arizona 78-65 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
"