Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bryant Jr. scores 27 to lead Norfolk St. over Howard 83-61

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 11:50
Bryant Jr. scores 27 to lead Norfolk St. over Howard 83-61

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. had 27 points as Norfolk State won its 11th straight home game, romping past Howard 83-61 on Thursday night.

Kris Bankston had 15 points for Norfolk State (21-6, 12-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jalen Hawkins added 13 points. Christian Ings had 11 points.

Steve Settle III had 15 points for the Bison (16-12, 9-5). Elijah Hawkins added 11 points. Khalil Robinson also had 11 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Norfolk State defeated Howard 77-74 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
"