‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo

Former U.S. Secretary of State urges the U.S. to recognize Taiwan diplomatically. Former U.S. Secretary of State urges the U.S. to recognize Taiwan diplomatically. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. should “immediately take necessary, and long-overdue, steps” to offer Taiwan “diplomatic recognition as a free and sovereign country,” former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote in a Facebook post on Friday (March 4) during a trip in Taiwan.

“This is not about Taiwan’s future independence, it is about recognizing an unmistakable, already existent reality,” he added. “That reality is this, as many of your past and present leaders have made clear, there is no need for Taiwan to declare independence because it’s already an independent country. Its name is the Republic of China (Taiwan).”

“The Taiwanese people deserve the world’s respect for a free, democratic and sovereign country,” he concluded.

Several Taiwanese politicians joined Taiwanese netizens in voicing their agreement, thanking Pompeo for his support. Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安) commented, “Appreciations to Mr. Pompeo for supporting Taiwan and voicing out for freedom and democracy!”

Legislators Chou Chun-mi (周春米) and Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) also replied to the post. Chou commented, "Thank you for pointing out the reality! Indeed we are already a fully democratic country. What we really lack is international recognition.” While Lin wrote, “Thank you for speaking up for Taiwan, a ‘free, democratic and sovereign country’ as you truthfully described.”

Jerry Liu (劉仕傑), head of New Power Party’s international office, responded, “Absolutely. The US diplomatic recognition of Taiwan has been long-overdue. Thanks for the encouraging and inspiring statement, which matters a lot to Taiwan. We believe the day will come soon. Taiwan, as a democratic country, deserves the US official recognition and true friendship.”

The full text of Pompeo’s post is as follows: