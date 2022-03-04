Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Southeast Missouri State routs Tennessee State 79-55

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 11:03
Southeast Missouri State routs Tennessee State 79-55

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had 22 points as Southeast Missouri State rolled past Tennessee State 79-55 in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Manny Patterson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Redhawks (14-17). DQ Nicholas added 10 points, while Nygal Russell had nine rebounds.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. tied a season high with 23 points for the Tigers (14-18). Kassim Nicholson added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
"