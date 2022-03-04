Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Reynolds, Papas lift Monmouth over Quinnipiac 75-72

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 10:57
Reynolds, Papas lift Monmouth over Quinnipiac 75-72

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Shavar Reynolds Jr. finished with 17 points and six assists and George Papas added 16 points and eight rebounds to help Monmouth hold off Quinnipiac 75-72 on Thursday night.

Walker Miller had 10 points for the Hawks (19-11, 11-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Papas sank two free throws with 3 seconds left to preserve the win. Dezi Jones missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Quinnipiac.

Jones scored a season-high 26 points for the Bobcats (12-15, 7-12), who have lost five straight. Matt Balanc added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Marfo had seven rebounds.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats for the season. Monmouth defeated Quinnipiac 76-63 on Feb. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 15:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
"