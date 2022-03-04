Sennheiser Introduces TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker for Microsoft Teams Rooms

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 4 March 2022 - Sennheiser, the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier, is pleased to announce an intelligent speaker Certified for Microsoft Teams, the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker.





Sennheiser's new TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker for Microsoft Teams Rooms

With the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker, Sennheiser is delivering a solution to support smart, focused and inclusive meetings for up to 10 people, whether participants join remotely or are in the room. It features an omnidirectional speaker that covers a 3.5m radius and seven integrated beamforming microphones to achieve impeccable sound quality. Through this Intelligent speaker, Microsoft Teams provides and automatic meeting transcript in real-time, identifying the individual people speaking by name, in case they have enrolled their voices. This provides an inclusive meeting experience for remote and hard-of-hearing participants."Sennheiser is known for our industry-leading TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone with TruVoicelift," said Anne Guhn, Product Manager at Sennheiser. "This addition to our TeamConnect family offers an opportunity for us to expand into a different sized meeting room, at a price point that some might not expect from Sennheiser."Intelligent solutions, such as the integrated Cortana voice recognition software and automatic meeting notes, make an inclusive meeting experience possible for remote and hard-of-hearing participants. With multiple mounting options, long cables and a variety of country-specific power plug adapters, the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker offers an easy and flexible installation experience."Video conferencing tools like Microsoft Teams have become the communication backbone for many businesses and education institutions," Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification, said. "The Sennheiser TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker does not only provide excellent meeting room audio, but also unlocks the best speech technology. Only Intelligent Speakers offer the best speech transcripts."Microsoft Teams Rooms combines the virtual workspace of Microsoft Teams with real-world meeting rooms that feature AV equipment from Microsoft-certified hardware partners.

About the brand Sennheiser

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has stood for since more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, conference systems, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.



