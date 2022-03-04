Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hammond scores 28 to lead Niagara over Siena 74-52

By Associated Press
2022/03/04 10:46
Hammond scores 28 to lead Niagara over Siena 74-52

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond tied his season high with 28 points as Niagara romped past Siena 74-52 on Thursday night.

Sam Iorio had 13 points for Niagara (13-15, 8-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Noah Thomasson added 11 points. Greg Kuakumensah had nine rebounds.

Javian McCollum had 13 points for the Saints (15-12, 12-7). Anthony Gaines added 10 points and eight rebounds. Colby Rogers also had 10 points.

The Purple Eagles leveled the season series against the Saints. Siena defeated Niagara 60-56 on Jan. 28.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-04 12:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Vietnamese woman caught performing cosmetic surgery in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
"